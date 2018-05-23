Disabled American Veterans’ Honorees

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

At their Monday evening meeting, Big Spring's O'Neal-Kunkle Chapter of Disabled American Veterans honored several local businesses and individuals for their support of the chapter, which provides assistance for local disabled veterans. Shown are Gerald King, Justin Forshee, Stanley Phillips, Bob Lindsey, Kevin Blonkvist and Matt Woodall. Honorees not present at the meeting included Bo Fryar, the Surles Family, Scott Davis, Joey Lloyd, Benny Matlock, Rick Cunningham, Dean Thomas, Pollard Chevrolet, South West Tool and Dr. Gale Kilgore.

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.