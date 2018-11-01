Divided by section, united in harmony • Big Spring and Forsan bands march their way to the State Competition
Tyler Schellie
Thursday, November 1, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Both Big Spring and Forsan high school's bands look forward to hitting the road and heading to San Antonio next week to compete in the State marching competition after qualifying at Area. The State contest takes place Nov. 5, 6 and 7.
For stories on both of these high school bands and information regarding the State Marching Competition in San Antonio, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.
