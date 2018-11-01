Divided by section, united in harmony • Big Spring and Forsan bands march their way to the State Competition

Tony Claxton (claxtonphotography.com) The Big Spring High School Pride Drive band performing in the finals of the UIL Area 4A marching band contest on Saturday, October 27, 2018. The band finished in the top three at the competion and have advanced to state.Courtesy photo The Forsan High School Buffalo band performs at the UIL Area 2A marching band contest on Saturday, October 27, 2018 in Amarillo, Texas. The Buff band finished second overall at the competion and have also advanced to state.Tony Claxton (claxtonphotography.com) The Big Spring High School pride drive band celebrates after learning they will advance to state after competing in the UIL Area A 4A Marching Band Contest on Saturday, October 27, 2018.Tony Claxton (claxtonphotography.com) The Big Spring High School pride drive drum majors run back to the band to celebrate after learning they will advance to state after competing in the UIL Area A 4A Marching Band Contest on Saturday, October 27, 2018.Tony Claxton (claxtonphotography.com) Big Spring Pride Drive band director, Rocky Harris, addresses the crowd during "Meet The Band Night" held at Blankenship Field on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Thursday, November 1, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Both Big Spring and Forsan high school's bands look forward to hitting the road and heading to San Antonio next week to compete in the State marching competition after qualifying at Area. The State contest takes place Nov. 5, 6 and 7.

For stories on both of these high school bands and information regarding the State Marching Competition in San Antonio, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

