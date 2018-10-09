Dodgeball for a cause

Want to get out there and dip, dive, and duck in some dodgeball fun? What about playing dodgeball to help a fellow local neighbor? You can do both at the YMCA Saturday, Oct. 20, in the Dodgeball Tournament for Christie Aguilar.

“My mom was just diagnosed with breast cancer Aug. 22, 2018, so not very long ago,” said daughter Jaci Aguilar. “I wanted to put on a fundraiser to help go toward treatments and medical expenses, so I called the YMCA and they were more than happy to help me host this for her.”

For the full story and additional information regarding the dodgeball tournament, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.