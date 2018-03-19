Dogs finish with back-to-back draws in Battle on the Buffalo Trail tournament

Braden Pearson blasted an out-of-the-park home run in the top of the third inning to help the Bulldogs retake the lead, however, the Golden Cranes came back in the fourth to end the match 9-all Saturday night.

Pearson went 1 for 3 at the plate, had 3 RBIs, and 2 runs for the game. Bulldogs pitcher Zach Holmes went 2 for 2 at bat and had 3 runs.

Coahoma jumped out into the lead in the first inning bringing in 2 runs, one from a sacrifice fly ball to center field by Logan Franklin and the other came from a line drive single by Zack Schneider.

The Bulldogs extended the score by 5 runs in the second inning led by Logan Franklin, Pearson, Landon Grant, and Z. Schneider, who all raked in RBIs. Overall, Franklin, Grant, and Z. Schneider had 2 RBIs a piece for the match. At their next at-bat, the Golden Cranes answered back earning 7 runs and then another 2 in the fourth to end the match with the tie.

For full coverage and stats of these games, please see Monday's paper.