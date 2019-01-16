Doll named BSRC Student of the Month
Special to the Herald
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
Thomas Padilla (left), Vocational Director of the Big Spring Rotary Club, stands with John Doll and his family after being named the club's Student of the Month. Doll is a student at Moss Elementary. Photographed from left to right include Padilla, Carman Womack, Moss Elementary Principal; Brian Doll, father, with baby brother Conrad; John Doll, student; Corrie Doll, mother; and Wilma Doll, grandmother.
