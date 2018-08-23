Dominguez forms Young Republicans Club in Howard County

Are you a young Republican in Howard County? Nolan Dominguez might have something for you.

Dominguez is an 18-year-old Howard College student and also the lieutenant to Howard County's Republican Party Chairman, Lloyd Duck. He's also starting up a Young Republicans Club for Republicans 18 to 40 in Howard County.

"'Young Republicans' is actually a federation across the state of Texas that is involved politically in different areas, whether that is getting young voters together, planning events for politicians, and outreaching to new voters, 18-year-olds and stuff like that," Dominguez said. "What I did was, I got in touch with our local chairman, Lloyd Duck, and he wanted me to really get this thing going. I had no problem doing it, and it's pretty much taking off. We've got 11 members so far, and got officially chartered as a new club...we're recognized as a new club, and we've got the ball rolling now."

