Don E. Stevens Hawk Buddies Basketball Program

For Boys and Girls from Kindergarten through 8th Grade

Directors: Head Coach Earl Diddle, Associated Head Coach Tara Lisle, and the Lady Hawks.

Clinic Date: Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum

Times:

1:30-2:00 p.m. Registration

2:00-4:00 p.m. Buddies Clinic

4:00-4:30 p.m. Pizza Party!

Entry Fee: $20.00-includes: Hawk Basketball, Free admission for ALL FAMILY MEMBERS to Hawk home games, Clinic with lectures on Goals and Basketball Fundamentals, Pizza Party with the Lady Hawks, and Buddies night for autographs and pictures with the Lady Hawks.

Registration: Fill out an return form or bring it in from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on the day of the Clinic.

For more information contact Tara Lisle at 264-5155 or Earl Diddle at 264-5043.