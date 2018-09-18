Donate to United Way and get rewarded
AMBER MANSFIELD
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Get ready to help make a difference for your fellow neighbor.
The United Way is asking the community to help them raise money by making a donation for a chance to win vacation tickets.
Donated by KBEST, one lucky person generously makes the set donation will receive the "San Antonio Vacation," which includes: a three-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, admission for two at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a river cruise for two on Rio San Antonio Cruises, and free admission to the Alamo.
The second-place winner will receive a signed guitar by the Eli Young Band, donated by Barney Dodd.
The third place prize is a KODI Cooler, donated by H-E-B.
