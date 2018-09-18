Donate to United Way and get rewarded

Get ready to help make a difference for your fellow neighbor.

The United Way is asking the community to help them raise money by making a donation for a chance to win vacation tickets.

Donated by KBEST, one lucky person generously makes the set donation will receive the "San Antonio Vacation," which includes: a three-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, admission for two at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, a river cruise for two on Rio San Antonio Cruises, and free admission to the Alamo.

The second-place winner will receive a signed guitar by the Eli Young Band, donated by Barney Dodd.

The third place prize is a KODI Cooler, donated by H-E-B.

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.