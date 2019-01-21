Double L offers free dinner for payless federal employees

At midnight on Saturday, Dec. 22. started the second shutdown of the United States federal government in 2018, which has continued into January 2019. When this happens people who work government jobs do so without pay. According to Wikipedia on Jan. 11, 2019, 800,000 workers for agencies shutdown or furloughed missed their first paycheck since the shutdown began, and because the shutdown has effected so many people, one local business is going to be feeding those who need a little shine of light.

Double LBBQ is inviting the workers here in Big Spring that have been effected by the Government Shutdown Tuesday Jan. 22, for dinner while supplies last.

“We will open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner,” said an entry on Double L BBQ's Facebook. “Just bring us proof of employment.”

