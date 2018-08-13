Downtown Artwalk is near, booths still available

HERALD file photos

(In the photos) Booths line up part of Second Street during a 2017 Artwalk held in downtown Big Spring. (Bottom photo) At a 2017 Artwalk, children paint on a paint-by-numbers board designed by local artist, Mallory Smith. Pictured in no particular order are: 10-year-old Karissa Gonzales, 8-year-old Hailey Gonzales, 7-year-old Julianna Collazo, 9-year-old Holly Hodges, and 11-year-old Tyson Hodges. The event drew a large crowd to downtown Big Spring, and included art booths and demonstrations, food vendors, live music, and more.

Event organizers, who are promoting the arts in Big Spring, will put on another Artwalk, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 1, and also for Saturday, October 6, both starting at 4 p.m. Desert Flower Art Bar is seeking all artists, craft and food vendors to join them for these Artwalks. There will be free booths with tents, which are first come first serve. Contact the Desert Flower Art Bar for more information.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.