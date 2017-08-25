Thursday night (Aug. 24, 2017) at Big Spring's Train Car Cigar Bar, the band Hawg Legg took the stage as part of the Downtown Throw Down, an ongoing battle of the bands to choose an opening act for the Sept. 30 Clay Walker/Deryl Dodd concert at the Howard County Fair. Left to right are bass player Gerald Dykes, guitarist and mandolin player Barry McBee, vocalist and harmonica player Harold Gerber, drummer Bubba Martin, and vocalist and guitarist Ron Schaffer. Bands who have already played their set in the competition include Cowboy Ninjas, Forgotten Road, and Spur 327. On Aug. 31, Eddie Austin and the Texas Silhouettes will take the stage, while the J.R. McNutt Band will perform Sept. 7.