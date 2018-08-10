Downtown Throw Down
Tyler Schellie
Friday, August 10, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
On Thursday, August 9, a crowd filled the seats of the Train Car Lounge as Jordan Robert Kirk gave his Downtown Throw Down performance. This event is a battle of the bands type event, and will feature a new band every week for six weeks total. Downtown Throw Down will continue next Thursday with Keeping Harvey Company, a band based out of Midland.
