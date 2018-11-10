DPS issues statement on Veterans Day

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw issued the following statement regarding Veterans Day:

“As we head into this Veterans Day weekend, we all have the distinct privilege of honoring the courageous men and women who have valiantly answered the call to serve in our country’s military both at home and abroad. This Sunday, let us join together in showing our appreciation for those who have fought bravely to protect us against threats to our liberty and our way of life. We must never forget that these patriots selflessly and willingly embraced the many sacrifices that come with serving in the U.S. Military.

“Our military members will always be celebrated as heroes, because their service has afforded precious freedoms and safety to Americans and countless others across the globe.

“We are also honored that so many veterans have chosen to join the DPS family; their unique expertise and experience greatly contribute to the mission of our department – to protect and serve Texas. They have answered the call to serve not once, but twice, and the department and the entire state of Texas are grateful for them.

“We also recognize the family members and loved ones who stand behind every Soldier, Sailor, Guardsman, Airman and Marine, sharing in the sacrifices. We are extremely thankful for the vital and special role these families play in supporting our military men and women.

“So to all U.S. Military Veterans: you will always hold a place of reverence in our hearts for all you have done for us and our great nation. Thank you for your selfless service, your bravery and your sacrifice.”