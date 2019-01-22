Dr. King’s dream: Marching together in Big Spring
By:
AMBER MANSFIELD
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
Mount Bethel Baptist Church’s annual Commemorative Martin Luther King Jr. Walk made its way down Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening to honor and celebrate Dr. King’s life and accomplishments. The walk proceeded from Gregg Street westward, past Scenic Mountain Medical Center, to FM 700, where a short memorial and prayer meeting was held. Here, Howard County Democrats carry a banner in support of King and the MLK Walk.
