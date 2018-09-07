A dress made of what?

Shown above is Tammy Schrecengost, Heritage Museum Director and Curator, fitting a dress made of newspapers from a Big Spring local for the newspapers dress competition that will go on display in the Newspaper Exhibit starting Saturday, Sept. 8 10 a.m. at the Big Spring Heritage Museum. “During the exhibit I will have a story from each decade since the Herald's first day's, of what and who makes a paper a paper, and also important people who have played roles in the Herald's life,” said Schrecengost. “Marj Carpenter was a Big Spring Herald reporter from 1970 to 1978, and has incredible stories to tell from her time there. She will be here Saturday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 to sign her two books and to share those stories” The Newspaper Dress competition deadline is Sept. 11. The judging will take place on Sept. 12, and on Sept. 13 the Big Spring Herald will announce the winner. The Newspaper Exhibit will be on display until Oct. 15 during normal museum hours.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.