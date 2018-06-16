Drink a little coffee, learn a little something, get your blood pressure checked

Mark Richardson spoke at Kindred Coffee Hour at Scenic Mountain Medical Center's Yellow Rose Cafe Friday about Thank a Veteran Day, proclaimed by the Big Spring City Council to be the 15th of every month. Every Friday, Kindred Coffee Hour features a different guest speaker who speaks on a variety of topics. There is something different in store each week for guests of the Kindred Coffee Hour, and free blood pressure checks are always on the menu. Kindred Coffee Hour is every Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Yellow Rose Cafe.