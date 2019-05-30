Drug Bust results in 28 arrests; 16 still wanted

For the past several months the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division has conducted investigations into the distribution of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin and other illicit drugs within the City of Big Spring and Howard County. On the 29th of May 2019 with the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, The Department of Homeland Security, ATF, DEA and the Department of Public Safety, the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division attempted to serve approximately 100 arrest warrants on 42 individuals. During the course of executing the arrest warrants multiple other individuals were found to be wanted, in possession of firearms and in possession of narcotics.

For mugshots, a complete list of those arrested and charges, see the Thursday edition of the Big Spring Herald.