Eagles’ chili is good chili

Calling all fans of chili!

The annual Chili Cook-off at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie building, 703 W. Third St., is right around the corner. The event has been a local tradition for more than a decade.

Each year, chili cooks – both new and aspiring, and experienced and seasoned – gather to test their skills, much to the delight of those craving for a taste of the "hot stuff" and those who just like to socialize while others stir the pot.

Just as organizers have noted, however, a chili cook-off is only as good as the number of cooks who attend...and they're encouraging any and all cooks and cooking teams to come out February 23 and get involved. After all, it costs just $10 to enter a one- or two-person team.

"Anyone can participate in a chili cook-off, but you have to cook on-site. All you need is the proper cooking equipment, ingredients and a great recipe," explained Shane Peffer, one of the event's main organizers.

See Thursday's Herald for the rest of the story.