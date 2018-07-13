Eagles fundraiser to benefit cancer patient

The Big Spring Eagles Lodge is holding a fundraiser to help one of their own.

The fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at the Lodge, 703 W. Third St., will benefit Peggy Daratt Campbell in her battle with cancer.

"Peggy has been active in the Eagles for a long time," said Eagles member Shane Peffer. "She was diagnosed with cancer, and we wanted to do a fundraiser to help out however we can."

The money raised will go to Campbell to assist with both travel and medical expenses, he added.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.