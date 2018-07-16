Eagles fundraiser nets more than $11K for Campbell cancer battle

Courtesy photo

Members of the Big Spring lodge of the Fraternal Order of Eagles raised money Saturday to help Eagles member Peggy Campbell with medical bills and transportation in her battle against cancer.

"We had a good turnout for the auction. We just auctioned off items that were donated by people in the community – businesses and members," said Eagles member Shane Peffer. "We had a really good turnout for the auction. It was a good turnout, good community support, and a successful fundraiser. It was great, one of the best ones we've had in a while."

Although the check in the picture says $11,200, Peffer said the Eagles actually raised more than that.

"We collected more after that, but we said 'If we don't stop and get a picture, we're not going to have one at all,'" he said. "She's really sick, so she couldn't make it last night. So whenever she's feeling up to it, we'll present it to her and get pictures."

For more information about donating to Campbell's cancer fund, contact the Eagles at 432-263-6862.]

