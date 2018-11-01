Early voting ends Friday • Totals so far exceed expectations

Early voting in the 2018 midterm elections is coming to an end...if you haven't voted early yet, you have today and tomorrow left to cast your ballot early, and the Howard County Elections Office has planned extended hours for the last two days of early voting.

"Early voting ends Friday, and our extended hours are Thursday and Friday," said Howard County Elections Administrator Jodi Duck. "Both days are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m."

All early voting is done at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main Street in Big Spring.

Duck said early voting turnout so far has been good.

"It's been wonderful. It's exceeded expectations," she said. "Last night we ended with 3,514; and so we still have today and two more days after that."

