Early voting results up from last year

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

About 7.1 percent of Howard County’s registered voters cast ballots early in the current local city and school elections – an above-average turnout, according to Howard County Elections Administrator Jodi Duck.

“It was wonderful! We had a very good turnout for early voting this year,” said Duck. “We had 1,061 in person during all days of early voting. It was 7.1 percent turnout. We’re probably 3 percent higher than we normally are. We usually fall between 4 and 5 percent turnout, and we’re touching 7.1, and that’s not counting ballot by mail or Election Day yet.”

Duck said an additional 3 people voted “curbside,” a process where election officials bring out a portable voting machine to a person’s car to allow mobility-challenged people to vote without getting out of their vehicle.

The highest turnout by far was on the last day of early voting – Tuesday – when 265 voters cast their ballots, followed by last Friday’s turnout of 174. The lowest total came on Wednesday of last week, when only 103 voters cast ballots.

Election Day is Saturday, Duck reminded voters who didn’t cast their votes early. This year, voters can visit the polls at any one of the four local “Voting Centers,” she added.

“Regardless of their precinct or district,” she said. “Their ballot will be available at any one of those locations. Times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bring your ID.”

