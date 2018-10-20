We're down to the wire. Early voting starts Monday, and Election Day is only about two and a half weeks away. Although the deadline to register has passed, registered voters should be making plans to cast their ballot in the midterm election, during which our local U.S. Senate and House seats are up for grabs; as well as the Texas governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and several more.

All early voting will be conducted at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St. Voters can cast their ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during October, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2.

On Election Day, Nov. 6, voting will be separated by precincts. The Howard County Elections office will have information on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Howardcountyelections/ , to let you know what precinct you're in, and where you need to go to vote.

