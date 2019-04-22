Early voting starts today

Early voting for local city and school elections began this morning at 8 a.m.

This week, early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St. Early voting will continue with extended hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday and Tuesday of next week.

While all early voting will be conducted at the courthouse, voting on Election Day – May 4 – will be held at Howard County's four newly authorized Voting Centers: Ryan Hall/St. Thomas Church, 605 N. Main; First Baptist Church, 705 W. FM 700; Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 Birdwell Lane; and Coahoma Community Center, 306 North Ave. in Coahoma. Voters may vote at any one of the vote locations, regardless of where they live in Howard County.

Election Day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations.

Big Spring voters will elect a new mayor, two new city council members (Districts 4 and 5), and a school board member.

