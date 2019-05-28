Early Voting starts TODAY
By:
Amanda Duforat
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
Early Voting is today through June 4. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extended voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 and 4.
Election Day is June 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Ryan Hall
First Baptist Church
Dorothy Garrett Coliseum
Coahoma Community Center
All registered voters are allowed to vote at any of the voting centers.
This go round votes are being cast for City Council and Mayor. Votes DO NOT carry over from the last election day.
Category: