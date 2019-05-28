Early Voting starts TODAY

Early Voting is today through June 4. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Extended voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 and 4.

Election Day is June 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Ryan Hall

First Baptist Church

Dorothy Garrett Coliseum

Coahoma Community Center

All registered voters are allowed to vote at any of the voting centers.

This go round votes are being cast for City Council and Mayor. Votes DO NOT carry over from the last election day.