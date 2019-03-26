Eddie Austin announced as Pops pre-show

Fireworks set to music of the Big Spring symphony and local vendors is what’s on tap for Pops in the Park 2019. To kick off the night of family fun, Eddie Austin and the Texas Silhouettes will be taking the stage.

“We are excited to have another local artist kicking off the 22nd annual Pops in the Park,” Pops Chairperson Emily McCann said.

The gates are set to open at 5 p.m. Vendors will be on hand selling food and drink items. Vendors will remain open throughout the night and will be located at the top of the amphitheater.

“We encourage everyone to come out early and get a good spot. Parking can get tight inside the park, and if you are wanting a certain spot the earlier you arrive the better,” McCann said. “There isn’t a bad spot in the park to watch the fireworks, but we do encourage everyone to watch from the amphitheater where they can see the fireworks, watch the tribute video, enjoy the vendors, and hear the symphony.”

