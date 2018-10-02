Education, health care, main topics at Seliger town hall Monday

About 30 people attended State Senator Kel Seliger's (R-Amarillo) Town Hall meeting Monday morning at Howard College's Hall Center for the Arts to hear the senator's thoughts on education, health care, taxes, and other topics.

Seliger spoke for about 25 minutes before fielding questions from the audience for about another 35 minutes.

"The most important thing is that a lot of the work I do are things of interest to the people in the cities that I represent," Seliger said after the meeting. "That's why I interact with mayors, county commissioners, and just ordinary citizens all the time. That's where I get most of the issues that I deal with. That's an important message. Another part is, accessibility. I'm in and out of the Permian Basin all the time, wherever I'm invited. I work hard at representing the people of the district. That's why they elected me."

