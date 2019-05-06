Election Day results in two runoffs

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Candidates in Saturday’s election peruse results handed out by Election Administrator Jodi Duck. From left, Camilla Strande is the new Big Spring City Council member for District 5; Gloria McDonald will face Shonda Folsom in a runoff election for City Council District 4; Debbie Wegman will face Shannon Thomason in a runoff for Big Spring mayor; and Anna Scott, looking over the results with her father John Scott, placed third in the mayoral election. Runoff will be June 8.
Monday, May 6, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

When the votes were tallied following Saturday's Election Day in Howard County, Big Spring has one new city council member and has retained an incumbent school board member, but the seats of mayor and city councilperson for District 4 are still undecided.
Altogether, 2,053 people marked their ballots in the election, including 1,064 in early voting, 680 on Election Day, 207 ballots by mail, and 2 provisional ballots.
"The turnout was higher in this election, but we also had every entity on the ballot, so we were expecting a larger turnout, but it's still not very well when we have 15,000 registered," said Howard County Election Administrator Jodi Duck.
In the mayoral race, candidate Debbie Wegman received the most votes with 750, or 47.98 percent, while Shannon Thomason received 555 (35.51 percent), Anna Scott garnered 139 (8.89 percent), and David Mathis received 117 (7.49 percent). Since no candidate received at least 50 percent of the votes cast, there will be a runoff between the top two vote-getters – Wegman and Thomason – on June 8. Early voting is set to begin May 28.

