Election Day results in two runoffs

When the votes were tallied following Saturday's Election Day in Howard County, Big Spring has one new city council member and has retained an incumbent school board member, but the seats of mayor and city councilperson for District 4 are still undecided.

Altogether, 2,053 people marked their ballots in the election, including 1,064 in early voting, 680 on Election Day, 207 ballots by mail, and 2 provisional ballots.

"The turnout was higher in this election, but we also had every entity on the ballot, so we were expecting a larger turnout, but it's still not very well when we have 15,000 registered," said Howard County Election Administrator Jodi Duck.

In the mayoral race, candidate Debbie Wegman received the most votes with 750, or 47.98 percent, while Shannon Thomason received 555 (35.51 percent), Anna Scott garnered 139 (8.89 percent), and David Mathis received 117 (7.49 percent). Since no candidate received at least 50 percent of the votes cast, there will be a runoff between the top two vote-getters – Wegman and Thomason – on June 8. Early voting is set to begin May 28.

