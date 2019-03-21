Elections Office hosting Open House

Voting in Howard County is taking on a new look.

In order to ease voter fears or concerns, the Howard County Elections Office is hosting an Open House on March 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Howard County Courthouse.

“It is important for people to be comfortable with the process and know what is expected when they arrive, on voting day,” Jodi Duck, Howard County Elections Administrator, said.

New election equipment was purchased through grants awarded through the state, as part of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), a federal law passed in 2002, aimed at improving the country’s election system.

“The grant money allowed us to get this new equipment by saving the county and other entities thousands of dollars since 2005,” Duck said. “The new system, along with voting centers, makes voting more accesible, more inclusive and accesible to all.”

The new equipment which includes Express Touch - curbside voting, and Express Poll - ballot marking, which features a touch screen display, and the DS200 - vote tabulation scanner, will be on display and available for demo, during the open house. ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.