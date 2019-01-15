Embrace the dream, create the change

In 1957, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech in Montgomery, Alabama, in which he declared, "Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'"

In that spirit, since 1983 on the King's birthday, the third Monday in January has been set aside as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It serves as a time of reflection and a call to action, and promoted to push the importance of service on MLK Day, which falls this year on the civil rights icon's 90th birthday.

One local church will hold a celebration of their own of the life of MLK and is inviting the public to come and join them. At noon on Monday, January 21, Baker's Chapel AME Church, located on 911 N. Lancaster is hosting their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative service with the hopes of bringing the community together to remember the dream one man had.

