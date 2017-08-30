Emergency Services Chaplains Corps seeks volunteers

Senior Chaplain Joel Miller of Howard County's Emergency Services Chaplains Corps is looking for for a few good chaplains.

"I am in sore need of about four chaplains. I am looking for anybody that feels the call of God and thinks they need to be a chaplain," Miller said. "If they will contact me, I will be glad to talk to them and see."

The Emergency Services Chaplains Corps provides spiritual services to people locally in crisis situations to law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Training runs from 24 to 30 weeks and can be done at the volunteer's convenience. All prospective chaplains must undergo a background check.

For more information, contact Miller at 432-213-1221.