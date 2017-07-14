Emmy nominations shock fans

On Thursday the released Emmy nominations surprised everyone when many shows thought to be shoe-ins got left out of the running. The variety talk series category left out favorites such as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. However, all was forgiven when America's favorite nerdy girl Barb Holland from Stranger Things, played by Shannon Purser, made her glorious return with a Emmy nomination in the guest drama actress category. Make sure to tune in Sunday, September 17 to see who takes home an Emmy this year.