Empowered women empower women

The Women’s Retreat, hosted by Family Faith Center, is back and is scheduled for Friday, August 3 through Saturday, August 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. You can register online, or in person.

"As women, we often do more and go beyond our natural abilities. Many of us are empowered beyond how we see ourselves and even how others see us. Through God and the uniting of women, we believe that we can come together not only to empower ourselves, but to empower each other to go beyond what's expected in our spiritual and natural lives," Lead Pastor of Family Faith Center Christina Segundo said.

