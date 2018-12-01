End of an era (and beginning of a new one): JP Green retiring, Angela Griffin tapped for the job

Howard County's Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 1, is retiring after 37 years of service with the county.

Judge Bennie Green has decided that it's time to move on to the next adventure. His last day in office is Dec. 31, and County Attorney's Clerk Angela Griffin will take over the job Jan. 1.

"I'm not quitting because of anything bad, I just feel like it's time," said Green. "I've got enough time here, and because of my age...It's just time."

