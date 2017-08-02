End of Summer Health Splash to be held this month

Big Spring Center for Skilled Care will be hosting the 3rd annual End of Summer Health Splash on Aug. 10 from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The first 200 children through the door will also receive a free backpack. Children must be present to choose their backpack.

“We (Big Spring Center for Skilled Care) are excited about hosting the event this year. It is a great way for us to give back to the community and let people know about the services we offer and show off our new facility,” Christy Brownfield, marketing manager, said.

The health expo will be featuring 30 information booths aimed at promoting a healthy school year.

There will be activities for the families and most of the booths will be handing out school related supplies.

Marcy Place will be providing free hot dogs.

