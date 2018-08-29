Event Leadership Team meetings approaching

Relay For Life of Howard and Glasscock Counties will be hosting their Event Leadership Team (ELT) Team Captain Meetings Thursday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. Taking place at Pizza Inn in Big Spring, this meeting is for those looking to sign up for the 2019 Relay For Life season and will also provide more information about what all will be taking place throughout the year.

“We will be discussing our themes for the next year regarding our Relay For Life,” Eric Escamilla said.

