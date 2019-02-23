Exercise a healthy option for those living with diabetes

Exercise - a common prevention method and often prescribed prescription for many health ailments. However, a little more than 45 years ago, exercise was the one thing not prescribed for Don Muchow upon receiving his diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.

"When I was first diagnosed, in 1972, there were not a whole lot of available resources, and the general consensus was: don't exercise, because exercise drops your blood sugar, and when you are a type 1 diabetic and glucose meters won’t be invented for another 10 years, that is not what you want to do," Muchow said.

Fast forward to 2019. Muchow has realized not exercising holds a worse fate than exercising correctly and carefully. In order to bring awareness to an often-overlooked disease, Muchow has set out to walk across America - well almost.

