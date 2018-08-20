Extra, extra! Read all about it!

A newspaper is a mode of mass communication, containing news from all the corners of the world. It helps in the development of new ideas, by making information about recent events general knowledge topics available on a daily basis. A person who regularly reads a newspaper is aware of what's happening around him/her.

The Heritage Museum of Big Spring recognizes the importance of the newspaper and the history behind them; that's why they are bringing to the Howard County public the Big Spring Herald Newspaper Exhibit Aug. 31 through through Oct. 15.

“Our newspapers, or newspapers in general, is something the Heritage feels is great importance and we want to bring that to the public, said Tammy Schrecengost, Heritage Museum Director and Curator. “Newspapers have a lot of first-hand accounts, stories of people who have been there. Not only that, the old newspapers have articles and stories that you can't or read just anywhere.”

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.