Fair to take over as new Executive Director

Current Executive Director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, Meghan Bias, announced her departure from her position with the organization on Wednesday morning. Following Bias' announcement, it was made public that Christian Fair (photographed above) has been selected to fill the Executive Director role. Bias let it be known that she would remain in her position for a brief period of time in order to train Fair, and to help with the upcoming United Way Benefit Concert, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 8 at the Train Car Cigar Bar.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.