Parenthood requires love, not DNA. This simple message is determined to be spread as Wildflower Ministries and Partners in Permanency and Stability (PIPS) are teaming up with other local child advocacy agencies to bring to Howard County the first ever foster care Fall festival called Falling for Foster Care.

“This will be the first of its kind in Howard County, and we really want it to be a success,” said Monica Hull, of Wildflower Ministries. “Falling for Foster Care will be a free Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Comanche Trail Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are partnering with CPS, CASA, and several other child placing agencies to bring this event for the purpose of foster care awareness in Howard County.”

