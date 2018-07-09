This year the First Baptist Church of Big Spring is once again hosting their Family Camp from July 27th to July 29th. With last year's camp being a very successful event, two other churches have decided to partner with them.

“We just want to unplug and disconnect from the world, and reconnect with the family,” Children's Pastor Justin Green said.

The staff as been working together to create a great weekend get-away filled with games, worship, and a ton of outdoor fun. The purpose of the camp is to allow families to get away from everyday distractions and spend some much needed quality time playing and praising as a family.

