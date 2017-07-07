Farmers market selling out quickly this summer

Going on their third year strong now, the Elbow Creek Hay and Feed Farmers Market is bringing some locally grown options to residents in Howard County.

The Elbow Creek Farmers Market is entering its fourth week for the summer, and according to Nancy Raney, owner of Elbow Creek Hay and Feed, the market has been selling out.

“Each week we have about 10 vendors that come and bring a variety of fruits, vegetables, and even things like eggs,” said Raney. “We usually have people waiting on the vendors to set up.”

The farmers market started three years ago out of the Elbow Creek Hay and Feed store as a way to bring some local produce to people in the area.

“We started in it conjunction with our feed store, Elbow Creek Hay and Feed,” said Raney.

