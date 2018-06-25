Fatal accident claims two, leaves one in critical condition

Two Big Spring residents are dead and a third is in critical condition following a wreck in Crosby County, Texas. The accident occurred just outside of Ralls, Texas.

Brayden Sizenbach, 18, a recent Big Spring High School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nova Montgomery, 50, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Montgomery's daughter, Austyn Montgomery, 16, who just finished her sophomore year at Coahoma High School, is listed in critical condition at University Medical Center's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Lubbock.

“On June 24 at 9:22am we had a one vehicle roll over. The vehicle was heading North bound on State Highway 207 in Crosby County, just South of Ralls. The vehicle was driven by Nova Lea Montgomery. The driver was heading North on 207 where she drifted off into the grass, onto the median and then over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll,” said Lieutenant Bryan Witt of the Lubbock County DPS. “The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side in the middle of the highway. Both Nova and Brayden were pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Nancy Stone. Austyn was then transported to University Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with critical injuries, where she remains at this time. At this point, there is no information regarding the cause as they will continue investigating.”

