FBC feeds first responders on Fourth

What's the best way to show your appreciation for those who make a difference in the community? A plaque? A ceremony where you present them medals? Nope. As every West Texan knows, the best way to say, "Thanks for everything you do" is a big barbecue lunch. For the Fourth of July on Wednesday, that's just what Big Spring's First Baptist Church did.

"We as a church decided that we want to feed the firefighters, just to express our appreciation for them and our love for them," said FBC Pastor Mark Lindsey. "And to let them know if there's any way we can pray for them or that we can help them, we're here."

