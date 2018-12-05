Feast of Sharing to highlight weekend on-goings

Volunteers are now being sought for the 4th Annual Feast of Sharing, scheduled Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. Join the festivities and experience Christmas joy as H-E-B provides holiday meals and cheerful spirits at the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing holiday dinner.

The Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year round commitment H-E-B makes to fighting hunger. In addition to a holiday meal, you can enjoy music, arts and crafts, and kids activities, just as a way to give back to the community and say thank you. The event has been popular in Big Spring since it was first put on here in 2015.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.