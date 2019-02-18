February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Courtesy photo Executive Director Linda Calvio of Victim Services, left, and Counselor and SOAR sponsor Myrna Russell pass out bracelets and pamphlets at the entrance to the cafeteria at Big Spring High School Thursday in conjunction with February being National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
BIG SPRING, TX

Every year, there are around 1.5 million high school students nationally who experience some type of abuse from a dating partner. Around three out of four parents never speak to their children about domestic violence.
On Thursday, Feb. 14, students at Big Spring High School had a visit from and the opportunity to speak to representatives from Victim Services of Big Spring. The students received bracelets and information pamphlets on how to recognize the signs of abuse and get help. ...

