Feeding the children

Grainger Foundation, part of Grainger Industrial Supply, presented a $500 check Aug. 15 to help provide lunches for Big Spring students through the Food2Kids program.

Grainger is an organization whose culture of service extends into the local communities where like-minded organizations, individuals, and Grainger team members live and work. Their support and partnerships, products, and people enable them to provide vital resources to advance the lives of those in the community, like the Food2Kids program.

Food2Kids is an outreach program started by members of First Methodist Church in 2013, and has now has grown into a life of its own. A few days out of the month, volunteers meet at the old Lakeview High School gym to sack food for hundreds of Big Spring elementary students who do not receive adequate food over the weekends.

