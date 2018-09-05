Festival of Health

Health is something that shouldn't be overlooked for yourself or a loved one. As life goes, the older you get the more prone you maybe to getting more health problems. That's why the Senior Citizens Center will be putting on a Fun Festival that is themed all things health for the seniors and public of Howard County. The festival is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2. at the Senior Center.

"We have had health festivals in the past," said Becky Letz Senior Citizens Center Coordinator. "Usually we have several booths set up to show and educate the public on what they have to offer. Scenic Mountain Medical has come before, Home Hospice, Parkview Nursing and Rehab are just a few that we have had come set up a booth."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.