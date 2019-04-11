A few celebrations throughout the week

Spring has sprung; flowers are blooming, so hopefully we’ve seen the last of the freezing temperatures. To celebrate the warm weather, there were a few special days scheduled for this week:

• April 7 – There were two notable days for this date. One is National Beer Day. Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage in the world and dates back as far as possibly 9500 B.C. when cereal was first farmed. National Beer Day was established April 7, 1933, when President Roosevelt took the first step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law allowing people to brew and sell beer.

The other notable day for this date was National No Housework Day. If you needed an excuse to just take it easy, you missed it.

• April 8 – National Zoo Lovers Day. Now the weather is warmer, it’s perfect to visit your favorite zoo. The first public zoo in the U.S. was Central Park Zoo, which opened in New York in 1874.

• April 9 – National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day. The largest number of U.S. Forces were captured by Japanese troops on this date in 1942. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed this date as National POW Recognition Day.

• April 10 – National Siblings Day. This day was founded by native New Yorker, Claudia Evart, in 1955, to honor our siblings. She lost two siblings early in her life, and she wanted a day to celebrate the importance of brothers and sisters in our lives. Celebrate by spending some time with your siblings and remind them how important they are in your life.You probably noticed all the photos on Facebook highlighting brothers and sisters. You still have time to show them you care.

