Fifth annual DAV Dove Hunt banquet honors four American heroes

Another successful Disabled American Veterans Dove Hunt is in the books.

This year marked the fifth annual hunt, during which the DAV invites four veterans to come to Big Spring, do a little hunting, shoot a little skeet and target practice, talk and share their experiences with each other, and receive the acclaim of a grateful public at a banquet in their honor.

“It went really well,” said local DAV Senior Vice Commander Mike Tarpley. “Every year it gets better and better. The amount of stuff they got, it looks like we may have to tell them they need to bring a trailer with them to bring it back home.”

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.